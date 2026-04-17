Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
Ultrasound
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M2400A, 8040A, 8041A, M1310A, M1350A, M1350B, M1351A, M1353A, M2702A, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M2922A, 862214, 862215, 862216
Product Type
Accessories
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
3.660 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1 box = 12 bottles (8.5oz/250ml)
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
N/A