Ultrasound transmission gel. Water soluble, easy patient cleanup. Plastic 8-1/2oz (0.25L) refillable squeeze bottles. Order refill 40483B. Shelf life: at least 6 months. NOT AVAILABLE FOR SHIPMENT TO CHINA.
