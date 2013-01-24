Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

Cannula with Nafion Tubing Loflo Cannulate

Cannula with Nafion Tubing Package of 10, Adult

Loflo Cannulate

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

For use with the LoFlo sidestream CO2 sensor. For CO2 monitoring and optionally O2 delivery. Integrated CO2 sensor adapter. For single use.

Neem contact op
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand