Ice bath temperature robe Accessories

Ice bath temperature robe

Accessories

Ice Bath Temperature Probe Reusable static temperature probe to measure cardiac output using an ice bath and syringes; Length(including probe) = 10' (3m); Wgt = 3 oz (85g)

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860335, 860338, 860302, 860303, 860304, 860321, 860322, 860366, 867039, 867040, 867041, M1012A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Cardiac Output
Product Type
  • Temperature Probe
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .200 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 1 probe
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1643A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

