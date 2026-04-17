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TEE Transducer Disinfection Basin & Lid
TEE Transducer Disinfection Basin & Lid
Accessories
Neonatale benodigdheden
TEE Transducer Disinfection Basin & Lid
Accessories
Neonatale benodigdheden
Molded pockets keep handle and connectors from being submerged. Solution: glutaraldehyde. Available worldwide.
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Technische ondersteuning
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Specificaties
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
Ultrasound
Product Type
Accessories
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
No
Package Weight
3.200 kg
Packaging Unit
1 basin and 1 lid
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
N/A
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
PHILIPS - TEE Transducer Disinfection Basin & Lid Accessories - Philips