Esophageal/Rectal Temperature Probe, reusable infant, continuous monitoring, 2-prong plug

Sensor

Infant, continuous monitoring, 2-prong plug

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Temperature
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Any Series 400 temperature monitor with 1/4-inch phone plug connection
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1029A, 862474, 862478, M3012A, M3535A/A06, M3536A/A06, M3536M, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, M8102A, M8105A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3016A, M3015B, M3015A
Product Type
  • Sensor
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .113 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 1 probe
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • 989803163271
Temperature Sensor
Temperature Sensor
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Esophageal / Rectal
Sensor Size
  • 10 FR
Cable Length
  • 3.1 m (10.2')
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
