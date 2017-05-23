Zoektermen

Preattached Metallic Leadwire Medium

Electrode

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

Disposable cloth, solid-gel electrodes with pre-attached 46cm (18") non-shielded, copper lead wires. Silver/silver chloride (Ag/AgCl) sensor, repositionable. Neonatal and pediatric monitoring, cloth, IEC, 22mm x 33mm (7/8" x 1-1/4"), non-invasive patient monitor supplies and accessories

Neem contact op

Documentatie

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Bekijk alle documentatie

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Technische specificaties

ECG Electrode
ECG Electrode
Material
  • Cloth
Patient Application
  • Neonatal; Child
Electrode Shape
  • Square
Electrode Size
  • 22 mm x 22 mm (0.9'' x 0.9'')
Gel-Type
  • Solid
Electrode Connector Type
  • Preattached leadwire
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M8102A, M8105A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M1001B, M1002B, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863077
Product Type
  • Electrode
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 1.270 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 3 per bag, 1 case = 100 packs = 300 electrodes per case
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 6 months +
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
ECG Electrode
ECG Electrode
Material
  • Cloth
Patient Application
  • Neonatal; Child
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Bekijk alle specificaties
ECG Electrode
ECG Electrode
Material
  • Cloth
Patient Application
  • Neonatal; Child
Electrode Shape
  • Square
Electrode Size
  • 22 mm x 22 mm (0.9'' x 0.9'')
Gel-Type
  • Solid
Electrode Connector Type
  • Preattached leadwire
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M8102A, M8105A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M1001B, M1002B, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863077
Product Type
  • Electrode
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 1.270 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 3 per bag, 1 case = 100 packs = 300 electrodes per case
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 6 months +
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.