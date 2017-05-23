Startpagina
Sleep Diagnostics Somnolyzer 24x7 Scoring Solution Sleep scoring software

Sleep scoring software

Somnolyzer 24x7 is a clinically validated sleep scoring system that improves sleep study scoring. By reducing the time sleep technicians spend on studies – typically by half – they are free to work on other important lab activities.

Confidence Trends

Simple to interpret "traffic light" system

Somnolyzer uses straightforward green, yellow, and red indicators to show where it has high, medium or low confidence in its' scoring, allowing the expert reviewer to focus their expertise on where it is needed the most. Somnolyzer can analyze both PSG and HST recordings. There are 3 confidence trends; staging & arousals, respiratory events and respiratory event type.
Diminishes interscorer variability

Somnolyzer is consistent and reliable and will score a record the same way every time. The expert scorer can make adjustments to the sensitivity of the algorithm for sleep staging characteristics and events within Sleepware G3 to allow Somnolyzer to score like that of the expert, while still remaining compliant with the AASM scoring rules Somnolyzer scoring, along with a structured expert review, diminishes inter-scorer variability. Somnolyzer achieves close to a 100% inter-scorer agreement following expert review
Integrated within Sleepware G3

Integration within Sleepware enables real-time scoring

During an in-lab PSG study, Somnolyzer will provide real-time, high quality staging and event scoring. As Somnolyzer applies staging and scoring, the night tech can easily track an ongoing tally of sleep efficiency and sleep time as well as event summaries such as RDI, AHI, and leg movements.
Follows AASM standards (or R&K, if preferred)

Follows AASM standards to deliver excellent results

Somnolyzer scoring is compliant witrh the latest professional guidelines.
Detects visual features

Detects visual features, same as in human scoring

Somnolyzer recognizes sleep characteristics — spindles, eye movements and delta waves — and applies the same decision process to staging and event scoring as a human expert would. Somnolyzer's scores are indistinguishable from those of a human scorer.
Efficient sleep study scoring

Reduces time spent on manual scoring

Somnolyzer enables a 50 – 80% reduction in time spent on manual scoring. The confidence trends, "traffic light", will focus a scorer's attention where expert judgment is needed. The Somnolyzer algorithm will score just as the expert human scorer, diminishing inter-scorer variability. Somnolyzer can analyze both Alice 6 PSG and portable recordings from Alice NightOne and PDx within minutes. Alice 6 PSG studies are scored real-time by Somnolyzer. Portable studies are scored upon import of the study from the device.

