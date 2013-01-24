Startpagina
Bracket Assembly Accessories

Bracket Assembly

Accessories

The CleanClip system lets you store a pediatric PerforMax, AF531, or AF421 mask (one that includes a plastic shell). Attaches to either a rail or slide bracket.

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Packaging
  • Knob,
  • Clean Clip mask storage basket 1076197,
  • Bracket,
  • CleanClip mask storage 1074421.
Use with Philips Supplies
  • PerforMax, AF531, AF421 masks
Package Weight
  • 0.2948 kg

