11ah Lithium-Ion Battery

An original 11ah battery replacement for use with the V680 and V60 ventilators.

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Use with Philips Equipment
  • V60
Package Weight
  • 1.3608 kg
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

