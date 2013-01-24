Startpagina
LNCS Replacement adhesive tape Pulse oximetry accessories

LNCS Replacement adhesive tape Infant

Pulse oximetry accessories

Replacement tapes for M-LNCS/LNCS Infant/Inf-3 sensors. 100/box

Technische specificaties

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 100/box
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Patient Application
  • Infant
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • No
CE Certified
  • Yes
