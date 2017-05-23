Startpagina
PerforMax Multi-use Mask EE Leak 2 and SE Standard Elbow, Small

Key benefits: Pediatric to adult extra large size fits most patients. Perimeter facial contact supports comfort and simplifies fitting. The clear, unobstructed view of the PerforMax total face mask may help reduce patient claustrophobia. Compatible with a leak 2 entrainment elbow (EE), standard elbow (SE), and bronchoscopy elbow (BE).

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product Category
  • Ventilation
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Single limb circuit
Product Type
  • NIV Mask
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 0.3175kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1/each
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Ventilation NIV Mask
Patient Application
  • Pediatric
Application Site
  • Full Face
Headgear
  • Four-point

