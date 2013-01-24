Startpagina
Cylinder Holder Mounting and Stands

Cylinder Holder 110 mm OD

Mounting and Stands

Oxygen cylinder holder, universal stand. Holds two E/M24-size (11 cm diameter) oxygen cylinders.

Technische specificaties

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Use with Philips Equipment
  • For V60 ventilator with serial numbers beginning with "1" all serial numbers below 100111553.
  • V60 ventilator serial numbers beginning with "2" all serial numbers below 201007805.
Package Weight
  • 4.422 kg

