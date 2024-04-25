Zoektermen

X11-4t Transducer

xMatrix TEE Transducer

Philips xMatrix sector array transesophageal transducer with PureWave Crystal technology with an 11 to 4 MHz extended operating frequency range for imaging in 2D, Live xPlane, Live 3D, 3D Zoom, Full Volume and 3D color modes. Provides a user configurable button on the handle to assist with exam efficiency. Includes ECG interface cable and a disposable tip protector.

Technische specificaties

Specifications: Transducers
Specifications: Transducers
Technology:
  • PureWave and xMatrix
Frequency range:
  • 11-4 MHz
Aperture:
  • Proprietary
Volume of field of view:
  • 105° x 105°
Applications:
  • Adult and Pediatric TEE applications: patients > 5kg / 11 lbs
Number of elements:
  • 2500
Array type:
  • xMatrix Sector
Field of view:
  • 90°
Biopsy Capable:
  • No
