One 5 pack of FloTracᵀᴹ sensors is available from Philips in combination with a FloTracᵀᴹ module.
Key parameters
The FloTracᵀᴹ system provides the following key pressure and flow parameters:
Cardiac Output (CO)
Stroke Volume (SV)
Stroke Volume Variation (SVV)
Systemic Vascular Resistance (SVR)
Mean Arterial Pressure (MAP)
The FloTracᵀᴹ sensor connects to the arterial catheter (A-line). It transduces the pressure signal to the invasive pressure cable (red) and the FloTracᵀᴹ pressure cable - Philips (green).
