Adult NIBP Air Hose, Length 1.5M (4.92 feet)

Air Hose 5mm bore connector

Air Hose for Non-Invasive Adult Blood Pressure Cuffs, Length 1.5M (4.92 feet). Connects all sizes of Philips reusable and disposable adult and pediatric NIBP cuffs to the monitor. Use with adult and pediatric pressure cuffs only. CANNOT BE USED with Neonatal Cuffs.

NIBP Air Hose
NIBP Air Hose
Air Hose Length
  • 1.5M (4.92 feet)
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Supplies
  • M1008A, M1008B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, 860335, 862474, 862478,
  • 863055, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863062, 863063,
  • 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072,
  • 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863275, 863276,
  • 863278, M8105A, M8105AT, M8102A, M2636C, M3535A, M3536A,
  • M3536M, M1350B, M1350C, M2702A, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M8105AS
CE Certified
  • Yes
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • NIBP
Product Type
  • Air Hose
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .150
Packaging Unit
  • 1 bag = 1 tube
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • none
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • Philips NIBP Cuffs
