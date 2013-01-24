Zoektermen

Reusable adult and pediatric SpO₂ ear clip sensor

Pulse oximetry supplies

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

Philips M1194A SpO₂ sensor measures perfusion at the ear for consistent SpO₂ data even in surgical and low-perfusion patients. It clips gently yet securely to the ear lobe and is suitable for patients weighing more than 40 kg (88 lbs).

Neem contact op
Kenmerken
For low-perfusion patients

Consistently measures SpO2 in low-perfusion patients

For patients in low-perfusion states such as severe shock, septicemia, hypovolemia, vasoconstriction and peripheral vascular disease, it is beneficial to measure oxygenation at a central site, such as the earlobe. The earlobe is easily accessible, features small vasculature, and provides a quick response rate. The M1194A is also well-suited for surgical patients, because the finger is often inaccessible during surgery.

Consistently measures SpO2 in low-perfusion patients

For patients in low-perfusion states such as severe shock, septicemia, hypovolemia, vasoconstriction and peripheral vascular disease, it is beneficial to measure oxygenation at a central site, such as the earlobe. The earlobe is easily accessible, features small vasculature, and provides a quick response rate. The M1194A is also well-suited for surgical patients, because the finger is often inaccessible during surgery.

Consistently measures SpO2 in low-perfusion patients

For patients in low-perfusion states such as severe shock, septicemia, hypovolemia, vasoconstriction and peripheral vascular disease, it is beneficial to measure oxygenation at a central site, such as the earlobe. The earlobe is easily accessible, features small vasculature, and provides a quick response rate. The M1194A is also well-suited for surgical patients, because the finger is often inaccessible during surgery.
Reduces signal interference

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
  • For low-perfusion patients
  • Reduces signal interference
Bekijk alle kenmerken
For low-perfusion patients

Consistently measures SpO2 in low-perfusion patients

For patients in low-perfusion states such as severe shock, septicemia, hypovolemia, vasoconstriction and peripheral vascular disease, it is beneficial to measure oxygenation at a central site, such as the earlobe. The earlobe is easily accessible, features small vasculature, and provides a quick response rate. The M1194A is also well-suited for surgical patients, because the finger is often inaccessible during surgery.

Consistently measures SpO2 in low-perfusion patients

For patients in low-perfusion states such as severe shock, septicemia, hypovolemia, vasoconstriction and peripheral vascular disease, it is beneficial to measure oxygenation at a central site, such as the earlobe. The earlobe is easily accessible, features small vasculature, and provides a quick response rate. The M1194A is also well-suited for surgical patients, because the finger is often inaccessible during surgery.

Consistently measures SpO2 in low-perfusion patients

For patients in low-perfusion states such as severe shock, septicemia, hypovolemia, vasoconstriction and peripheral vascular disease, it is beneficial to measure oxygenation at a central site, such as the earlobe. The earlobe is easily accessible, features small vasculature, and provides a quick response rate. The M1194A is also well-suited for surgical patients, because the finger is often inaccessible during surgery.
Reduces signal interference

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.

Designed for FAST-SpO₂

Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Package Weight
  • .240 kg
CE certified
  • Yes
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 Sensor
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Sterile or non-sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Shelf life
  • None
Replaces product
  • 989803103251 (M1194A)
SpO2 Sensor
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Ear
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M1941A
Recommended Patient Weight
  • >40 kg (>88 lb)
Cable Length
  • 1.5 m (4.9')
Product details
Product details
Package Weight
  • .240 kg
CE certified
  • Yes
SpO2 Sensor
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Ear
Bekijk alle specificaties
Product details
Product details
Package Weight
  • .240 kg
CE certified
  • Yes
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 Sensor
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Sterile or non-sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Shelf life
  • None
Replaces product
  • 989803103251 (M1194A)
SpO2 Sensor
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Ear
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M1941A
Recommended Patient Weight
  • >40 kg (>88 lb)
Cable Length
  • 1.5 m (4.9')
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.

Ik begrijp het

U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.