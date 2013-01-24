Philips M1194A SpO₂ sensor measures perfusion at the ear for consistent SpO₂ data even in surgical and low-perfusion patients. It clips gently yet securely to the ear lobe and is suitable for patients weighing more than 40 kg (88 lbs).
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
Consistently measures SpO2 in low-perfusion patients
For patients in low-perfusion states such as severe shock, septicemia, hypovolemia, vasoconstriction and peripheral vascular disease, it is beneficial to measure oxygenation at a central site, such as the earlobe. The earlobe is easily accessible, features small vasculature, and provides a quick response rate. The M1194A is also well-suited for surgical patients, because the finger is often inaccessible during surgery.
Reduces signal interference
Designed for FAST-SpO₂
Our pulse oximetry sensors are designed specifically for Philips proprietary FAST-SpO₂ (Fourier Artifact Suppression Technology) algorithm. Together, they reduce effects from patient movement, electronic interference, ambient light and low perfusion.
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
