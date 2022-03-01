Zoektermen

Microstream™ Advance pediatric oral/nasal CO₂ sampling line with O₂ tubing, extended duration use

Capnography supplies

The Philips 989803204411 is an oral/nasal sampling line with O₂ tubing, for extended duration use with non-intubated, pediatric patients for procedural or emergency applications. Box of 25, length 4 m (13 ft). Direct replacement for part # 989803177981.

Enhanced Use Experience

Usability enhancements

Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.

Comfort is a priority

Introducing Microstream™ Advance

We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.

Enhanced patient experience

Softer tubing

Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face¹. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.

Technische specificaties

Gas Capnography
Gas Capnography
Tube Length
  • 4 m (13 ft)
Patient Application
  • Pediatric
Intubated or Non-Intubated
  • Non-intubated
Short Term or Long Term
  • Extended duration use
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • IntelliVue series, Efficia series, VM & VS series
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Microstream capnography
Product Type
  • Oral/nasal sampling line
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 25 per box
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
O₂ Delivery
  • Integrated O₂ tubing for supplemental oxygen delivery
ETT size
  • > 4.5 mm
Product Weight
  • 7.0 g
MRI Compatible
  • No
Connector Type
  • Female
Adapter Dead Space
  • &lt; 6.6 cc
FDA Approved
  • Yes
DEHP- Free
  • Yes
Moisture reduction:
  • Drier moisture reduction technology
  • 1. Data on file is from a study evaluating healthy volunteers with an age range of 50-85 years.
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

