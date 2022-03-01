The Philips 989803204411 is an oral/nasal sampling line with O₂ tubing, for extended duration use with non-intubated, pediatric patients for procedural or emergency applications. Box of 25, length 4 m (13 ft). Direct replacement for part # 989803177981.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.
Usability enhancements
Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.
Usability enhancements
Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.
Comfort is a priority
Introducing Microstream™ Advance
We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.
Introducing Microstream™ Advance
We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.
Introducing Microstream™ Advance
We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.
Enhanced patient experience
Softer tubing
Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face¹. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.
Softer tubing
Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face¹. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.
Softer tubing
Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face¹. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.
Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.
Usability enhancements
Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.
Usability enhancements
Additional enhancements include improved kink-resistant O2 tubing, and instructions for proper placement.
Comfort is a priority
Introducing Microstream™ Advance
We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.
Introducing Microstream™ Advance
We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.
Introducing Microstream™ Advance
We know it’s the little things that create the biggest impact for your patients – and for you. From how a device touches their skin to the smells that remind them they are away from home. That was the motivation for redesigning the capnography sampling lines - without sacrificing the reliability and accuracy you’ve come to expect from Microstream™ technology.
Enhanced patient experience
Softer tubing
Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face¹. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.
Softer tubing
Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face¹. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.
Softer tubing
Softer tubing enhances the comfort of the sampling line on the patient’s face¹. The scent of the plastic has also been modified to help with patient experience.
Integrated O₂ tubing for supplemental oxygen delivery
ETT size
> 4.5 mm
Product Weight
7.0 g
MRI Compatible
No
Connector Type
Female
Adapter Dead Space
< 6.6 cc
FDA Approved
Yes
DEHP- Free
Yes
Moisture reduction:
Drier moisture reduction technology
1. Data on file is from a study evaluating healthy volunteers with an age range of 50-85 years.
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.