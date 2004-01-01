Cardiac Workstation 5000 Cardiac Workstation

Philips Cardiac Workstation is a breed apart from any cardiograph you may have seen, used or imagined. It is a clinical breakthrough designed to improve the way you capture, access, view, analyze, store, share and manage ECGs - to transform diagnostic cardiography. This ergonomic leap forward streamlines workflow and delivers rich clinical information from systems across your enterprise and beyond to the point of decision. So you can diagnose and treat cardiac patients with confidence.