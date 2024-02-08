Zoektermen

Capsule Axon

Multi-point connectivity hub

A single network bridge with up to eight serial ports and small form factor, the Philips Capsule Axon hub provides robust medical device connectivity in areas with a high concentration of beds, including the ICU, PACU and NICU. The Axon delivers device data to the Capsule server via the regular hospital network, where it can be integrated into other intelligent solutions to enhance workflow and aid in clinical decision making.

Reliable connectivity and data integration

Easy and simple hardware deployment

Power over ethernet offers the possibility for a single cable to support both power and network connection. Capsule Axon provides true medical device plug and play integration.

Flexible configurations

Philips Axon is available in one, four, or eight port configurations and supports both wired and wireless network connections. The small profile design enables deployment in crowded environments.

Multi-port connectivity hub

Robust and reliable multi-port connectivity hub.

The Capsule Axon is a reliable, serial-to-network bridge designed to connect up to eight serial medical devices such as patient monitors, ventilators and pumps to the hospital network.

Easy and simple hardware deployment

Power over ethernet offers the possibility for a single cable to support both power and network connection. Capsule Axon provides true medical device plug and play integration.

Power over ethernet offers the possibility for a single cable to support both power and network connection. Capsule Axon provides true medical device plug and play integration.

Flexible configurations

Philips Axon is available in one, four, or eight port configurations and supports both wired and wireless network connections. The small profile design enables deployment in crowded environments.

Philips Axon is available in one, four, or eight port configurations and supports both wired and wireless network connections. The small profile design enables deployment in crowded environments.

Multi-port connectivity hub

The Capsule Axon is a reliable, serial-to-network bridge designed to connect up to eight serial medical devices such as patient monitors, ventilators and pumps to the hospital network.

  • Products may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

