AI-driven imaging chain for conclusive diagnostic answers
Verida* integrates AI-powered spectral imaging into everyday clinical practice. A single low-dose scan delivers anatomical and functional insights to support clear answers to complex questions, from in-stent restenosis to subtle oncology lesions. With AI driving the imaging chain, from the third-generation NanoPanel Prism Precise detector to Spectral Precise Image, see fast, functional and precise results in one efficient CT exam. Verida* easily integrates spectral CT into routine clinical workflows with short scan times, empowering fast, confident diagnoses even in high-throughput environments.
The NanoPanel Prism Precise detector elevates performance
We pioneered detector-based spectral imaging with dual-layer detector technology. [1] Designed for AI and to work at low-dose, Verida* features the third-generation dual-layer NanoPanel Prism Precise detector that works with the Spectral Precise Image AI-powered reconstruction algorithm to enhance the capabilities of CT imaging. A top scintillator detects low-energy photons, while the bottom scintillator detects high-energy photons. This dual-layer technology has demonstrated brighter contrast at low MonoE levels and correction of beam-hardening artifacts.
See higher image quality with Spectral Precise Image
The Spectral Precise Image multi-pass AI denoising algorithm achieves lower noise while maintaining delineation of fine anatomical details for images of higher resolution. This allows for lower dose and higher image quality with improved low-contrast detectability of up to 136% for conventional CT and spectral results. [2]
Fits right into your workflow with zero-click spectral reconstructions
When every moment counts, speed is everything. Verida* keeps workflows moving with zero-click spectral reconstructions, streamlining the day-to-day operations of technologists. With Verida*, scan protocols automatically trigger spectral reconstruction. This means you have spectral results 100% of the time, directly within your routine workflow. Verida* reconstructs up to 145 images per second, so entire exams automatically appear in less than 30 seconds. This performance is twice as fast as the previous system [3] and allows for up to 270 exams per day in high-throughput environments [4].
Read results directly on PACS with Spectral Magic Glass
With Verida*, there are no extra steps and no extra time to gain spectral results. Read spectral results directly on PACS with Spectral Magic Glass for the right data, accessible right now. With Spectral Magic Glass on PACS, results are easy to access and interpret, without the need for special workstations. Access full spectral datasets right at the point of care with minimal impact on data storage. There are no dedicated workstations, no manual steps and no disruption to current workflow.
Detector-based spectral imaging for faster ROI
Verida* is built to deliver long-term value right from the start. Its AI-driven simplicity makes spectral imaging easy to adopt and use every day. Spectral imaging has shown 34% reduction in follow-up scans and 25% cost savings in clinical practice [5], helping support faster return on investment. Designed to support high throughput and efficient workflow, Verida* and AI remote services optimize power consumption and manage X-ray tube usage with a 45% energy reduction [6], helping maintain system performance and potentially extending equipment lifespan while reducing operational cost.
* Pending 510(k). Not available for sale in the USA.
1. Philips IQon Spectral CT launched in 2016. Siemens NAEOTOM Alpha was introduced in 2021.
2. In-house phantom data. In clinical practice, the use of Spectral Precise Image may reduce CT patient dose depending on the clinical task, patient size and anatomical location. A consultation with a radiologist and a physicist should be made to determine the appropriate dose to obtain diagnostic image quality for the particular clinical task. Dose reduction assessments were performed using a reference body protocol.
3. Compared to the previous-generation Philips spectral CT system.
4. Spectral CT Verida is capable of performing up to 270 exams per day (4 CIRS configuration) during a 16-hour dual shift workday, supporting radiology departments with extended hours and high patient throughput.
5. Andersen MB et al. Economic impact of spectral body imaging in the diagnosis of patients suspected of occult cancer. Insights into Imaging 2021. doi.org/10.1186/s13244-021-01116-0. Results of customer testimonies are not predictive of results in other cases, where results may vary.
6. Based on Axial Body 3D Scan with 80% dose reduction. Energy savings for system preparation are not included.
