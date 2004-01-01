Fits right into your workflow with zero-click spectral reconstructions

When every moment counts, speed is everything. Verida* keeps workflows moving with zero-click spectral reconstructions, streamlining the day-to-day operations of technologists. With Verida*, scan protocols automatically trigger spectral reconstruction. This means you have spectral results 100% of the time, directly within your routine workflow. Verida* reconstructs up to 145 images per second, so entire exams automatically appear in less than 30 seconds. This performance is twice as fast as the previous system [3] and allows for up to 270 exams per day in high-throughput environments [4].