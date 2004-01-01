Zoektermen
Targeting with spectral certainty is the next big leap for radiation oncology treatment planning. For the first time, you can have spectral insights and true conventional results in a single scan on a system designed specifically for radiation oncology. Philips Spectral CT 7500 RT promotes accuracy in planning while fitting right into your current radiation oncology workflow so you can continue to enhance patient care.
Contact aanvragen
We gaan graag met je in gesprek.
Hoe kunnen we je helpen?
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
80 cm gantry bore & 80 cm extended field of view (EFOV)
80 cm gantry bore & 80 cm extended field of view (EFOV)
80 cm gantry bore & 80 cm extended field of view (EFOV)
80 cm gantry bore & 80 cm extended field of view (EFOV)
Always on spectral is easy to use
Always on spectral is easy to use
Always on spectral is easy to use
Always on spectral is easy to use
World’s-first spectral 4D CT
World’s-first spectral 4D CT
World’s-first spectral 4D CT
World’s-first spectral 4D CT
Multimodality Simulation Workspace (MM SIM)**
Multimodality Simulation Workspace (MM SIM)**
Multimodality Simulation Workspace (MM SIM)**
Multimodality Simulation Workspace (MM SIM)**
High-performance table for positional accuracy
High-performance table for positional accuracy
High-performance table for positional accuracy
High-performance table for positional accuracy
Compatible with leading third-party solutions for streamlined treatment workflows
Compatible with leading third-party solutions for streamlined treatment workflows
Compatible with leading third-party solutions for streamlined treatment workflows
Compatible with leading third-party solutions for streamlined treatment workflows
80 cm gantry bore & 80 cm extended field of view (EFOV)
80 cm gantry bore & 80 cm extended field of view (EFOV)
80 cm gantry bore & 80 cm extended field of view (EFOV)
80 cm gantry bore & 80 cm extended field of view (EFOV)
Always on spectral is easy to use
Always on spectral is easy to use
Always on spectral is easy to use
Always on spectral is easy to use
World’s-first spectral 4D CT
World’s-first spectral 4D CT
World’s-first spectral 4D CT
World’s-first spectral 4D CT
Multimodality Simulation Workspace (MM SIM)**
Multimodality Simulation Workspace (MM SIM)**
Multimodality Simulation Workspace (MM SIM)**
Multimodality Simulation Workspace (MM SIM)**
High-performance table for positional accuracy
High-performance table for positional accuracy
High-performance table for positional accuracy
High-performance table for positional accuracy
Compatible with leading third-party solutions for streamlined treatment workflows
Compatible with leading third-party solutions for streamlined treatment workflows
Compatible with leading third-party solutions for streamlined treatment workflows
Compatible with leading third-party solutions for streamlined treatment workflows
Product bekijken
Philips Spectral CT 7500 offers you spectral results 100% of the time. Now it’s easy to make each and every scan work harder for you, helping guide the way to the precision diagnosis that is so critical to your patients. Spectral CT 7500 is detector-based spectral CT, which means you get the performance you require in terms of image quality, dose and workflow. Technology, advanced tools and support combine to help you get the most from the spectral experience.
Product bekijken
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Door op de link te klikken, verlaat u de officiële website van Royal Philips ("Philips"). Alle links naar websites van derden die op deze site kunnen verschijnen, zijn alleen bedoeld voor uw gemak en vertegenwoordigen op geen enkele manier enige aansluiting bij of goedkeuring van de informatie die op die gelinkte websites wordt verstrekt. Philips geeft geen verklaringen of garanties van welke aard dan ook met betrekking tot websites van derden of de daarin opgenomen informatie.Ik begrijp het
Kies een landNederland (Nederlands)
U kunt onze website het beste bekijken met de nieuwste versie van Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome of Firefox.