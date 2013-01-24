IntelliSpace Cardiovascular Systems
IntelliSpace Cardiovascular 1.2.3.2 (February 2017)
IntelliSpace Cardiovascular 2.1 (November 2016)
IntelliSpace Cardiovascular 1.2 (December 2015)
IntelliSpace Cardiovascular R1.1L1 (May 2015)
IntelliSpace PACS Systems
- IntelliSpace PACS 4.4.550.0 or higher (July 2016)
- IntelliSpace PACS 4.4.526.0 till IntelliSpace PACS 4.4.550.0 (March 2015)
- IntelliSpace PACS 4.4.516 (September 2014)
- IntelliSpace PACS 4.4.509 (March 2014)
- IntelliSpace PACS 4.4 (May 2012)
- IntelliSpace PACS DCX 3.2 (February 2014)
- IntelliSpace PACS DCX R3.1.0 (June 2015)
- IntelliSpace PACS DCX 3.1 (January 2013)
iSite Systems
- iSite R4.1 (November 2011)
- iSite R3.6 (April 2008)
- iSite R3.5 (August 2010)
- iSite R3.3 (April 2008)
Xcelera Systems
- Xcelera R4.1L1 SP2HF5 (February 2017)
- Xcelera R4.1L1 SP1 (June 2014)
- Xcelera R4.1L1 (June 2013)
- Xcelera R3.3L1 SP2 (February 2014)
- Xcelera R3.3L1 (August 2012)
- Xcelera R3.2L1 SP2 (December 2011)
- Xcelera R3.2L1 (February 2011)
- Xcelera R3.1L1 (June 2010)
- Xcelera R2.2L1 SP1 (June 2010)
- Xcelera R1.2L4 (September 2007)
EasyAccess Systems
- EasyAccess R11.1 (March 2007)
This Conformance Statement is applicable for the following products: EasyAccess Enterprise R 11.1 (HPUX), EasyAccess Enterprise R 11.1 (WIN), EasyAccess Entry R 11.1, EasyVision DX/CL/RG/Home R 11.1 and EasyCapture F/M R 11.1
- EasyAccess R10.2 (December 2005)
This Conformance Statement is applicable for the following products: EasyAccess Entry R.10.2, EasyAccess Enterprise R.10.2 (HPUX and W2K), EasyVision DX/CL/RG/Home/MM R.10.2, EasyCapture F/M R10.2 and the ViewForum R4.1.3.1 PACS-plugin.
- EasyAccess R10.1 (October 2005)
This Conformance Statement is applicable for the following products: EasyAccess Entry R.10.1, EasyAccess Enterprise R.10.1 (HPUX and W2K), EasyVision DX/CL/RG/Home R.10.1, EasyCapture F/M R10.1 and ViewForum R4.1.3.1 PACS-plugin.
- EasyAccess R9.2 (September 2004)
This Conformance Statement is applicable for the following products: EasyAcess Entry R.9.2, EasyAccess Enterprise R.9.2 (HPUX and W2K), EasyAccess Modality R.3.1, EasyVision DX/CL/RG/Home/CL.net R.9.2, EasyCapture F/M R.9.2 and EasyVision DX Standalone.
- EasyAccess Enterprise R8.2 (June 2002)
- EasyAccess Entry R8.2 (June 2002)
- EasyAccess Enterprise R7.2 (October 2001)
- EasyAccess Entry R7.2 (October 2001)
- EasyAccess R5.1 (June 1999)
- EasyAccess Lite R5.1 (June 1999)
EasyAccess Modality Systems
- EasyAccess Modality R2.1 (August 2002)
- EasyAccess Modality R1.0 (September 2001)
EasyCapture Modality Systems
- EasyCapture Modality R8.2 (August 2002)
EasyAccess RIS Interface
- EasyAccess RIS Interface R1.2 (May 2006)
Media Center systems
Inturis Suite Systems
- Inturis Suite R2.2 (May 2002)
- Inturis Suite R2.1 (May 2001)
- Inturis Suite R1.1.2 (June 2001)
Inturis Online Systems
- Inturis Online R2.1 InDirect Server Interface (IDS) (July 1999)
- Inturis Online R2.1 InDirect Server Work-/Viewstations (July 1999)
- Inturis Online R1.2 (October 1998)
Archive Systems
- Archive R4.1 (July 1998)
EasyReview Systems
- EasyReview R1.2 (January 1997)
EasyWeb Systems
- EasyWeb R4.2 (July 2004)
- EasyWeb R4.1 (January 2002)
- EasyWeb R3.0 (January 2000)
- EasyWeb R2.0 (April 1999)
WebView Systems
For conformance of the WebView systems see the Pegasys Conformance Statement on the NM/ PET section.
EasyVision DX Systems
- EasyVision DX R8.2 (August 2002)
- EasyVision DX R5.1 (June 1999)