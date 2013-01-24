Anatomical Intelligence | Philips Healthcare

Anatomical Intelligence looks at a patient’s ultrasound data and applies adaptive system intelligence to create easier and more reproducible results. Anatomical Intelligence in ultrasound uses advanced 3d organ modeling, image slicing, and proven quantification to help make ultrasound exams easier to perform and more reproducible, effectively changing the ultrasoundsystem from a passive into an active diagnostic tool. This way, Philips delivers new levels of clinical information to the workspace and helps users to meet the economic and clinical challenges of today’s healthcare environment.

Anatomical Intelligence is used in Philips imaging solutions such as EchoNavigator, EP navigator and HeartNavigator. Already today it is providing clinicians with sophisticated, yet easy-to-use processing tools, and helping them quickly and more confidently identify anatomy and anomalies, assess disease states, determine treatment, and guide interventions.