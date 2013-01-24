Startpagina
Anatomical Intelligence | Philips Healthcare

Anatomical Intelligence

Turning images 

into answers

Watch our panel discussions on Anatomical Intelligence

euroecho
Applying Anatomical Intelligence in daily practice
euroecho
Echo in peri-interventional imaging

Anatomical Intelligence looks at a patient’s ultrasound data and applies adaptive system intelligence to create easier and more reproducible results. Anatomical Intelligence in ultrasound uses advanced 3d organ modeling, image slicing, and proven quantification to help make ultrasound exams easier to perform and more reproducible, effectively changing the ultrasoundsystem from a passive into an active diagnostic tool. This way, Philips delivers new levels of clinical information to the workspace and helps users to meet the economic and clinical challenges of today’s healthcare environment.

 

Anatomical Intelligence is used in Philips imaging solutions such as EchoNavigator, EP navigator and HeartNavigator. Already today it is providing clinicians with sophisticated, yet easy-to-use processing tools, and helping them quickly and more confidently identify anatomy and anomalies, assess disease states, determine treatment, and guide interventions.

Introducing HeartModelᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅ for echocardiography
Introducing HeartModelᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅, a new Anatomically Intelligent Ultrasound (AIUS) application that brings advanced Live 3D quantification, automated 2D views and robust reproducibility to echocardiography. HeartModelᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅ automatically detects, segments, and quantifies the LA (Left Atrium) and LV (Left Ventricle) from a 3D volume.
HeartModelᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅ Removing the complexity of Live 3D Quantification

Reproducible EF in seconds – Philips EPIQ 7 HeartModelᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅

Comparing HeartModelᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅ in a clinical assessment for correlation

HeartModelᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅ gives you critical information in seconds


This study compared quantification between 2D and Live 3D HeartModelᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅ and demonstrated a 82% timesavings for HeartModelᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅ when using the automated capability, and 71% timesavings when minor edits were required.
AIUS study results

5 reasons to try Anatomical Intelligence

 

More users can have more diagnostic confidence due to increased reproducibilitywith less steps in less time than traditional methods.

Where to find anatomical intelligence technology

Anatomical intelligence in use today

