Advanced User Workshops

Workshop:
Advanced Echocardiography

Cardiologie / Echocardiografie / Live 3D / 2D Strain/ Transthoracaal 


21 juni 2019 (volgeboekt)

Workshop

Trainingsduur

1 dag

Maximaal aantal deelnemers
50 personen
Kosten

Geen

Certificaat van deelname

Ja

Trainer

Claudia van der Voort, Deborah van der Hart en Zwanet Hamberg

Philips

Locatie

Philips Stadion , Frederiklaan 10a, 5616 NH Eindhoven

Doelgroep

Cardiologen, echocardiografisten, cardio anesthesisten

Cursusnummer

210619

Training op eigen systeem

Contactinformatie

Door u te registreren voor deze workshop stemt u ermee in om communicatie van Philips met betrekking tot de workshop te ontvangen. Wilt u marketingcommunicatie van Philips ontvangen, dan kunt u zich hieronder aanmelden.
Wat betekent dit?

Advanced Echocardiography Philips- 3D workflow en 2D (Auto)Strain

Leerdoelen

Na deze dag zult u een uitgebreid overzicht hebben over het gebruik van de nieuwste technieken op het gebied van Live 3D Echo en 2D Strain. 

Omschrijving

Deze Advanced echocardiography training is een dag waarbij u veel zal leren van onze klinische experts op het gebied van klinische toepasbaarheid van de xMatrix technologiën in de dagelijkse praktijk. In de ochtend worden de nieuwste ontwikkelingen op het gebied van iRotate, xPlane en Live 3D echocardiography besproken. Na de lunch wordt u meegenomen op het gebied van 2D Strain en Philips/TomTec nieuwste analyse techniek AutoStrain. Met name onze Dynamic HeartModel en Autostrain zullen uitgebreid aan bod komen.  

Aanmelding dient het liefst door cardiolo(o)g(en) en laborant(en) gezamenlijk gedaan te worden.

Maximaal 2 cardiologen / 2 laboranten per ziekenhuis. 

Onderwerpen

  • xMatrix iRotate, xPlane en Dynamic Heartmodel
  • 2D Strain en AutoStrain
Programma
09.00 – 09.30 
Registratie en Koffie
09.30 – 10.15
Advanced simultanious 2D Echocardiography
10.15 – 11.00
Dynamic HeartModel
11.00 – 11.45
Live 3D TEE
11.45 – 12.15
Demonstratie iRotate, DHM, 3D
12.15 – 13.00
Lunch
13.00 – 13.45
2D Strain, de basis
13.45 – 14.30
Strain bij oncologisce patiënten
14.30 – 14.45
Pauze
14.45 – 15.30
Strain bij AS en Cardiomyopathien
15.30
Vragen en afsluiting

Informatie

Inschrijven tot uiterlijk 2 weken voor aanvang van de workshop. U ontvangt via e-mail een bevestiging van inschrijving. Als de betreffende workshop volgeboekt is, wordt u op de wachtlijst geplaatst. Inschrijven kan alleen via het internet! Vervolg communicatie zal digitaal geschieden. Details en routebeschrijving volgen na inschrijving. Voor deze cursus is accreditatie aangevraagd bij de SBHFL.

Kosten

Aan deze cursus zijn geen kosten verbonden. Echter bij "no show" zijn we genoodzaakt een Bedrag van 75- Euro in rekening te brengen.

Contact

Mochten er vragen zijn omtrent de inschrijving, dan kunt u contact opnemen met Rosita Kooiman (Sales support officer)

E-mail: rosita.kooiman@philips.com

Mochten er vragen zijn omtrent de inhoud van de cursus, dan kunt u contact opnemen met:

 

Deborah van der Hart- de Haan (Applicatie Specialist Cardiac Ultrasound)

Tel.: +31 6 27006346

Email: deborah.de.haan@philips.com

 

Claudia van der Voort van der Kleij- Kehrens (Applicatie Specialist Cardiac Ultrasound)

Tel.: +31 6 21120472

Email: claudia.van.der.voort@philips.com

 

Zwanet Hamberg (Sales Modality Specialist Cardiac Ultrasound)

Tel.: +31 6 10947642

Email: zwanet.hamberg@philips.com

Locatie

 

Philips Stadion, Frederiklaan 10a, 5616 NH Eindhoven

Zie route

Algemeen

 

Voor deze cursus is accreditatie aangevraagd bij  SBHFL.

