Accessibility



The Philips Museum is easily accessible for visitors with disabilities. There is an accessible toilet, and we have an elevator. Assistance dogs are allowed if needed. A wheelchair is also available; please reserve it in advance by calling +31 (0)40 235 90 30.



Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP)

To donate old Philips products, you can contact the Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP) via www.philips-historische-producten.nl or email [email protected].



You can also donate historical photos, letters, documents, and brochures related to Philips to our museum.