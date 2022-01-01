Technical History On occasion you can go to the Philips Museum for mini lectures on various subjects from the history of technology in which Philips has played or plays a major role. The teacher is a Philips expert and has years of experience within the company. The lectures were developed to understand where the ubiquitous digital technology in our daily lives comes from. Devices such as radio, X-ray tubes and CD players do not stand on their own. They are part of an interesting technical history that is still going on. With the mini lectures, the museum teachers elaborate on the technical history of the 20th century. This is unraveled into various topics, in which Philips had a strong involvement. Agenda mini-lectures - August 2026 Monday 17 August - Chips and semiconductors

At 12.00 (Dutch) and 14.30 (English).

At 12.00 (Dutch) and 14.30 (English). Tuesday 18 August - Sound at the speed of light

At 12.00 (Dutch) and 14.30 (Dutch). English possible on request.

At 12.00 (Dutch) and 14.30 (Dutch). English possible on request. Wednesday 19 August - The wonderful world of digital technology

At 12.00 (Dutch), and 14.00 (English)

At 12.00 (Dutch), and 14.00 (English) Thursday 20 August - I see, I see what you don't see

At 12.00 (Dutch), 13.30 (Dutch) and 14.30 (Dutch).

At 12.00 (Dutch), 13.30 (Dutch) and 14.30 (Dutch). Friday 21 August - Beyond the horizon

At 12.00 (Dutch) and 14.30 (Dutch). English possible on request.

At 12.00 (Dutch) and 14.30 (Dutch). English possible on request. Saturday 22 August - The fascination for innovation

At 12.00 (Dutch) and 14.30 (English).

At 12.00 (Dutch) and 14.30 (English). Sunday 23 August - Who saves a life, saves the world

At 12.00 (Dutch) and 14.30 (Dutch). This planning is subject to change. If one of the museum teachers is unable to attend, we will always try to plan a different mini-lecure or move it to another date. Do you want to be sure of the planned mini-lecure? Call the Philips Museum before your visit. General information Free admission with a museum ticket or Museum card.

Starting times can differ per mini-lecture. Check the agenda above for the starting times of upcoming lectures.

Mini-lectures take between 30 and 60 minutes.

Suitable for adults and children from around 15 years old.

It is not possible to make a reservation for the mini-lectures. Description of the subjects Chips and semiconductors In this mini-lecture you will discover what chips are, how they work, what you can do with it and how they are made. But also about the applications of semiconductors, the material where chips, but also many other electronic products are made of.

The fascination of innovation You hear the term 'innovation' everywhere. But what is innovation? And what do you have to pay attention to when bringing an innovation to the market? What innovations has Philips brought to the market, which have been successful but also which failed. The wonderful world of digital technology

From analogue to digital During this lecture, the operation of digital devices is explained in a lively and simple way. What is the difference between analogue and digital sound? And what is a bit? You will also learn what all those zeros and ones, known as data, represent. But you will also get an insight into how media is transmitted via fiber optic cables to the user's home. Informative and educational!

From vacuum diode to Light Emitting Diode Do you know the difference between a vacuum diode and a light emitting diode? Which developments and discoveries from the past made it possible to make a LED lamp as we know it? How does a LED lamp actually work? Learn the answers to these questions during this mini-lecture.

I see, I see, what you can’t see

X-ray (Röntgen), from technology to health care German physicist Wilhelm Röntgen revolutionized medicine with his discovery of x-rays. What did the invention of x-rays mean for the medical world? And how big a role did Philips play in the further development of this invention? You will hear it in a theatrical narrative about x-rays.

Who saves a life, saves a world

The fascinating life of Jan Zwartendijk Jan Zwartendijk is an (as yet) unknown war hero. During his Philips time in Lithuania, in his secondary role as consul in 1940, he issued thousands of visas for Lithuanian Jews, who were able to flee the country with the help of this piece of paper. It is time for more people to get to know this extraordinary man, who in his eyes "did what anyone would do".

Sound at the speed of light

Development of radio technology How did the development of radio contribute to enabling sound waves to be transmitted around the world at the speed of light? And what role did Philips play in this? Find out in this mini-lecture.

Beyond the horizon

Evolution of the medium television Since the 1940s, television has taken the world by storm. It is not possible to imagine what our daily life would be like without TV. Philips played an important role in it's development in Europe. This mini-lecture takes you on a time travel along the most important technical and social developments of this medium. Learn about the Nipkowschijf, screens, camera technology, digital TV and the world of broadcasting.