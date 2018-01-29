In the short, intimate theater performance ‘The Lamp’, which is set against the backdrop of the atmospheric Old Lamp Factory in the Philips Museum, the little lamp maker, Gerard and Anton Philips tell the audience what it was like to work at Philips & Co in Eindhoven in the late nineteenth century. The technical process used to make the first Philips incandescent lamps is explained in a straightforward way during the theater performance.

The Lamp shows regularly during holidays. Check the agenda for upcoming shows. General information Free entrance with a museumticket

Starts at 12.00, 13.00, 14.00 and 15.00

Duration is about 30 minutes

