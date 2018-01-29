In the short, intimate theater performance ‘The Lamp’, which is set against the backdrop of the atmospheric Old Lamp Factory in the Philips Museum, the little lamp maker, Gerard and Anton Philips tell the audience what it was like to work at Philips & Co in Eindhoven in the late nineteenth century. The technical process used to make the first Philips incandescent lamps is explained in a straightforward way during the theater performance. General information
The Lamp shows regularly during holidays. Check the agenda for upcoming shows.
In the short, intimate theater performance ‘The Lamp’, which is set against the backdrop of the atmospheric Old Lamp Factory in the Philips Museum, the little lamp maker, Gerard and Anton Philips tell the audience what it was like to work at Philips & Co in Eindhoven in the late nineteenth century. The technical process used to make the first Philips incandescent lamps is explained in a straightforward way during the theater performance.
General information
The Lamp 15-16 August 24-30 August
The Lamp
15-16 August
24-30 August
Philips Museum Press:
Emmasingel 31
5611 AZ Eindhoven
General reception Philips Museum:
+31 (0)40 235 90 30
[email protected]
Bookings and Sales:
+31 (0)6 - 29 12 30 86
[email protected]
+31 (0)6 81 09 07 68
[email protected]
Philips Museum
Press:
Accessibility Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP)
The Philips Museum is easily accessible for visitors with disabilities. There is an accessible toilet, and we have an elevator. Assistance dogs are allowed if needed. A wheelchair is also available; please reserve it in advance by calling +31 (0)40 235 90 30.
To donate old Philips products, you can contact the Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP) via www.philips-historische-producten.nl or email [email protected].
You can also donate historical photos, letters, documents, and brochures related to Philips to our museum.
Accessibility
Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP)
Philips Museum
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