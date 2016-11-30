Children from 4 to 8 years old can use a special UV flashlight to search for clues hidden in the museum: the Torchlight Treasure Hunt. Children walk through the museum with their parents with a lamp, assignment sheet and drawing sheet. Hidden signs are hidden in various places in the museum that you can only see with the scavenger hunt light. Can you find the secret sign in the dark room? Do you know what's inside the crocodile's belly? Can you find the secret clue in the old living room? Afterwards you will receive a present from the grab bag. By offering the Torchlight Treasure Hunt, the youngest among us also come into contact with the Philips Museum. And it is also nice that as a museum we can also offer this target group a fun activity. General information
Children from 4 to 8 years old can use a special UV flashlight to search for clues hidden in the museum: the Torchlight Treasure Hunt.
Children walk through the museum with their parents with a lamp, assignment sheet and drawing sheet. Hidden signs are hidden in various places in the museum that you can only see with the scavenger hunt light. Can you find the secret sign in the dark room? Do you know what's inside the crocodile's belly? Can you find the secret clue in the old living room? Afterwards you will receive a present from the grab bag.
By offering the Torchlight Treasure Hunt, the youngest among us also come into contact with the Philips Museum. And it is also nice that as a museum we can also offer this target group a fun activity.
General information
Philips Museum Press:
Emmasingel 31
5611 AZ Eindhoven
General reception Philips Museum:
+31 (0)40 235 90 30
[email protected]
Bookings and Sales:
+31 (0)6 - 29 12 30 86
[email protected]
+31 (0)6 81 09 07 68
[email protected]
Philips Museum
Press:
Accessibility Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP)
The Philips Museum is easily accessible for visitors with disabilities. There is an accessible toilet, and we have an elevator. Assistance dogs are allowed if needed. A wheelchair is also available; please reserve it in advance by calling +31 (0)40 235 90 30.
To donate old Philips products, you can contact the Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP) via www.philips-historische-producten.nl or email [email protected].
You can also donate historical photos, letters, documents, and brochures related to Philips to our museum.
Accessibility
Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP)
Philips Museum
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