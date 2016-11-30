Torchlight Treasure Hunt

Children from 4 to 8 years old can use a special UV flashlight to search for clues hidden in the museum: the Lampjes Treasure Hunt.

Children walk through the museum with their parents with a lamp, assignment sheet and drawing sheet. Hidden signs are hidden in various places in the museum that you can only see with the scavenger hunt light. Can you find the secret sign in the dark room? Do you know what's inside the crocodile's belly? Can you find the secret clue in the old living room? Afterwards you will receive a present from the grab bag.

By offering the Lampjes Speurtocht, the youngest among us also come into contact with the Philips Museum. And it is also nice that as a museum we can also offer this target group a fun activity.

General information

Children from 4 to 8 years old

Scavenger hunt costs € 2.00

Note: This price does not include entrance to the Philips Museum. children up to 6 years old can enter for free.