EN
NL

Search terms

Museum
lights scavenger hunt masthead

Torchlight Treasure Hunt

Children from 4 to 8 years old can use a special UV flashlight to search for clues hidden in the museum: the Torchlight Treasure Hunt.

 

Children walk through the museum with their parents with a lamp, assignment sheet and drawing sheet. Hidden signs are hidden in various places in the museum that you can only see with the scavenger hunt light. Can you find the secret sign in the dark room? Do you know what's inside the crocodile's belly? Can you find the secret clue in the old living room? Afterwards you will receive a present from the grab bag.

 

By offering the Torchlight Treasure Hunt, the youngest among us also come into contact with the Philips Museum. And it is also nice that as a museum we can also offer this target group a fun activity.

 

General information

  • Children from 4 to 8 years old
  • Costs are included in the ticket 

Buy your tickets!
Krankenhauslogo Image

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Practical information

Practical information
Press & media
House rules
Museum café
Museum shop

Philips Museum
Emmasingel 31
5611 AZ Eindhoven


General reception Philips Museum:
+31 (0)40 235 90 30
[email protected]

Bookings and Sales:
+31 (0)6 - 29 12 30 86
[email protected]
 

Press:
+31 (0)6 81 09 07 68
[email protected]

Accessibility 

The Philips Museum is easily accessible for visitors with disabilities. There is an accessible toilet, and we have an elevator. Assistance dogs are allowed if needed. A wheelchair is also available; please reserve it in advance by calling +31 (0)40 235 90 30.
 

Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP)
To donate old Philips products, you can contact the Foundation for the Preservation of Historical Philips Products (SBHP) via www.philips-historische-producten.nl or email [email protected].

You can also donate historical photos, letters, documents, and brochures related to Philips to our museum.

philips logo

Philips Museum

Nederlandse Website
English Website
Deutsche Webseite

© Koninklijke Philips N.V. - All rights reserved.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.