Cardiologie

Vertrouwen in de procedure en efficiëntie om betere hartzorg mogelijk te maken

Breng geavanceerde klinische mogelijkheden en verbeterde efficiëntie in de behandeling van structurele hartaandoeningen.

    Wat als u de zorg voor patiënten met structurele hartaandoeningen zou kunnen verbeteren en tegelijkertijd de proceduretijd zou kunnen verkorten?


    In het licht van vergoedingsbeperkingen die de winstmogelijkheden beïnvloeden, moet u de doorstroom van patiënten en de inzet van middelen verbeteren, met behoud van patiëntenzorg van hoge kwaliteit en beheersbare werkdruk voor het personeel.

     

    Daarom zijn onze geïntegreerde oplossingen voor de behandeling van structurele hartaandoeningen (SHD) ontworpen om:
    Interventionele cardioloog die de behandeling van structurele hartaandoeningen bespreekt
    Het vertrouwen in de navigatie van apparatuur en doelgerichte benadering van anatomische structuren te vergroten
    Hartpatiënt onder behandeling voor structurele hartaandoeningen
    Variabiliteit te verminderen en standaardisering te verhogen voor een betere patiëntenzorg
    Katheterisatielab-team van de afdeling Cardiologie dat de interventie uitvoert
    De communicatie in het laboratorium te helpen verbeteren voor een efficiëntere procedure

    We stellen zorgverleners in staat om betere zorg te bieden voor patiënten met SHD, door middel van doelgerichte innovaties die samen zorgen voor vertrouwen in de procedure en efficiëntie.


    Verbeter de patiëntenzorg en verkort de proceduretijd door onze combinatie van uitzonderlijke beeldbegeleiding en naadloze samenwerking tussen zorgteams.

    Verbind uw cardiovasculaire onderneming met één enkele oplossing


    Bekijk hoe Philips uw cardiovasculaire onderneming verbindt met één enkele oplossing, geïllustreerd aan de hand van een casus van een TAVI-patiënt.
    Cardiovasculaire onderneming met één enkele oplossing

    Een geïntegreerde aanpak van de behandeling van SHD


    De integratie van het beeldgeleide therapiesysteem en 3D-echografie met 3D-transoesofageale beeldvorming levert live 3D-geleiding met beeldfusie voor procedures voor structurele hartaandoeningen, terwijl de interventionist bij de tafel volledige toegang heeft tot de beelden, patiëntbewaking en rapporten voor eenvoudige verwerking, weergave en controle. De samenwerking binnen het team verbetert en het aantal fouten vermindert dankzij de continue toegang tot een uitgebreid patiëntbeeld voor het hele zorgteam.
    Hotspot voor vertrouwen in procedure SHD
      SHD hotspot mobiel

      Samen kunnen we een verschil maken

      We werken met u samen om het leven van uw patiënten te verbeteren.

      Verslag van de ervaring van de Hackensack University voor Philips

      Innoveren voor effectieve, efficiënte SHD-procedures

       

      Hackensack University Medical Center biedt innovatieve, patiëntgerichte zorg in zijn interventionele suites met Philips Azurion met het FlexArm beeldgeleide therapiesysteem.
      "In alle katheterisatielabs waar ik heb gewerkt in de afgelopen bijna 50 jaar, moest iedereen zich door het lab verplaatsen. Dit is het eerste lab waar de apparatuur zich in principe kan aanpassen aan waar jij bent. Je kunt de apparatuur positioneren waar je het nodig hebt en dat maakte voor mij een groot verschil."

      dr. Carlos E. Ruiz, MD, PhD

      Hackensack University Medical Center

      Interventionele cardiologen die naar klinische beelden kijken

      Portfolio​cardiologie


      Ontdek hoe Philips u kan ondersteunen bij het leveren van verbeterde cardiale zorg met verbeterde efficiëntie door het integreren van beeldvorming, apparatuur, software, informatica en diensten.
      Interventionele cardiologen die percutane coronaire interventie uitvoeren met Azurion en IntraSight

      Ischemische hartklachten


      Lees meer over onze aanpak van klinische efficiëntie bij de diagnose en behandeling van coronaire hartziekten.
