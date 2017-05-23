Startpagina
Multi-patient, 8-pin to 9-pin D-sub adapter cable, 3 m (9.8 ft) Pulse oximetry supplies

Multi-patient, 8-pin to 9-pin D-sub adapter cable, 3 m (9.8 ft)

Pulse oximetry supplies

Designed for use with Nellcor OxiMax™ SpO₂ sensors, the M1943NL adapter cable is 3 m (9.8 ft) in length and features a D-sub connector. It adapts 9-pin sensors to 8-pin sockets.

