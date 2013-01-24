With 12 pin ECG input connector for connection to 5-lead telemetry lead set to IntelliVue patient monitor. Trunk can be used for either color code system. 1 trunk cable per bag. Cable length = 2.7m (9 ft.). Replaces older trunk cables: M1520A, M1530A, M1560A, M1570C. Use with new lead sets: M1968A, M1644A, M1973A, M1647A, M1971A, M1645A, M1974A, M1648A. AAMI and IEC labels included.