Microstream® VitaLine®, intubated, infant/neonatal, 2m Capnography

Microstream® VitaLine®, intubated, infant/neonatal, 2m

Capnography

Technische specificaties

Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes with any Microstream monitor
Product Category
  • Gas
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 863266, M3015A, M3015B, M8105A, M8105AS
Product Type
  • Capnography
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .750 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 25 per case
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Gas Capnography
Technology
  • Microstream
Patient Application
  • Neonate
Tube Length
  • 2.0 m (6.6')
Intubated or Non-Intubated
  • Intubated
With Oxygen
  • No
Short Term or Long Term
  • Long Term

