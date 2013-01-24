Startpagina
IntelliSpace Portal Enterprise One work environment, one advanced visualization solution

IntelliSpace Portal Enterprise

One work environment, one advanced visualization solution

Redefining advanced imaging scalability from a single workstation towards an enterprise solution.

Growing with you

Growing with you

With up to 200 concurrent users within departments or across hospitals you can get a holistic representation of your patient imaging data. If your hospital environment changes more processing resources can be added to fit your new requirements.
Do more with one worklist

Do more with one worklist

The solution provides one patient directory that consolidates your patient advanced imaging data for easy access.
Say goodbye to downtime

Say goodbye to downtime

Patient care can’t wait. That’s why IntelliSpace Portal features a failover system to help maintain high availability by leveraging on existent server virtualization technologies.
Rely on consistent performance

Rely on consistent performance

IntelliSpace Portal is designed to deliver consistent performance for patient care, even at heavy loads. It balances the load by automatically routing users to the most suitable Portal server on site, based on data type and server load.

A platform that scales with your growing needs

As hospital develop and grow bigger, clinical solutions are often purchased only as the need arises. Meaning that clinical tools are acquired at different times, on different releases, and with different license packages where each site has a fixed number of users. There is a better way by moving to IntelliSpace Portal Enterprise.
    Seamless integration across your hospital network

    Clinical imaging technologies are evolving constantly. Turn this change to your advantage with our solution. We’re committed to helping you realize the full clinical and operational potential of our solution throughout your organization.
    centralized graph

    Centralized

    • One clinical licensing model
    • One central database
    • One service contract
    • One seamless workflow
    distributed graph

    Distributed

    • One clinical licensing model
    • Multiple sites database
    • One service contract
    • One graphical user interface
    intellispace 10 graph

    Hybrid

    • One clinical licensing model
    • Partial sites database integration
    • One service contract
    • Hardware configuration allows further full integration

    IntelliSpace Portal scales to fit your enterprise by helping to reduce resource planning complexity, both at individual sites and across multiple hospitals. It can quickly and easily adapt whenever more users and sites come online without interrupting your workflow.
    Protect your investment from day one

    The pace of technology is very fast, but investments will not become obsolete year by year. Our solution capabilities adjust to the specific needs of your enterprise.

    AV Rightfit

    Flexible maintenance service agreement
    • Flexible, customizable service plans.
    • Latest technology to keep systems current.
    • High system uptime, performance and productivity.
    AVaas Logo

    AVaaS

    An all-in one subscription service solution
    • Lower your operating cost with a recurring, predictable all-inclusive subscription model.
    • Access the latest clinical innovations from Philips, in existing and new application.
    • Protecting your investment through software updates and upgrades combined with inclusive clinical & IT training.
