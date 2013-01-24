Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

Pinnacle Centralized computing platform

Pinnacle Professional

Centralized computing platform

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

Compact and powerful, the Pinnacle Professional moves treatment planning from the desktop to the data center, enhancing accessibility, reliability and performance, while reducing maintenance and management of the system.

Neem contact op

Technische specificaties

Pinnacle³ Professional application server
Pinnacle³ Professional application server
OEM model
  • X6-2 server supplied by Oracle*
CPU
  • Dual Intel® Xeon® E5-2699 v4 22-core 2.2 GHz processor
RAM
  • 64GB DDR4: upgradable to 384GB GB
OS
  • Oracle Solaris 11.3
Intel* turbo boost and<br>hyperthreading
  • Yes
Hard drives
  • 5x 1.2TB 10k RPM SAS-3 (RAID 5)
Primary NIC Ethernet Ports:
  • 4x 10,000/1,000/100 Mbps Base-T Ethernet ports
Remote Management Port<br>(ILOM)
  • 1x 1,000/100 Mbps Base-T Ethernet ports (for remote management/support)
Required Ethernet switch<br>ports (customer provided)
  • 1 or 2 for network connections (2 if using recommended redundant network configuration); 1 for ILOM port
DVD drive
  • Internal
Remote administration
  • Network-based remote power control and console capability (ILOM)
Size
  • 1 U, Height: 42.6mm (1.7in), Width: 436.5mm (17.2in), Depth: 737.0mm (29.0in, Weight: 18.1kg (40.0lb)
Rack mounting
  • Tool-less slide rail kit and cable management arm included
Peak heat load
  • 1,497 BTU/hour
Peak power
  • 550 W
Operating environment
  • 5°C to 35°C (41°F to 95°F); 10%–90%, non-condensing. Up to 3,000 m, maximum ambient temperature is derated by 1°C per 300 m above 900 m
Acoustic noise
  • 7.0 Bels A-weighted operating, 7.0 Bels A-weighted idling; 63.1 dBA operating, 60.5 dBA idling; systems must be acoustically isolated from staff work areas.
Power supply
  • Dual-redundant Sun 760W AC HE gold power supplies 100-240 VAC, 50 or 60 Hz; IEC 320-C13 power connector
Current draw
  • 4.0 A @ 110 VAC, 2.0 A @ 220 VAC
Power cords
  • Philips will supply power cords to match the local power outlet, or jumper cables to fit IEC 320-C14 rack PDU power sockets.
Data storage specifics
  • Five (5) 1.2TB hard disk drives; configured in a RAID storage array with a single hot-spare hard drive. This configuration will yield roughly 2.9 TB of usable space, which will contain the Solaris Operating Environment, storage for patient data, Pinnacle³ binaries, and user home directories. Patient data, home directories, and the Pinnacle³ software are stored on the RAID-5 internal storage system
File systems
  • The /PrimaryPatientData, /export, and /files file systems will use the ZFS file system. Additional archival space can be provided by most non-Windows NFS systems (requires additional configuration).
  • * Oracle is a registered trademark of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Intel and Intel Xeon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation. Microsoft and Windows are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Apple, Mac and Macintosh are trademarks of Apple, Inc. registered in the United States and other countries. Other brand or product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.
  • 1. Pinnacle Professional is designed to be installed in a data center environment or a suitable mobile enclosure.Backup and disaster recovery systems are not included. Specifications subject to change.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand