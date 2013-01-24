Startpagina
Contour Deluxe Nasal Mask

Contour Deluxe Medium/Large, 10/pack

Nasal Mask

Dual-density foam forehead pads provide patient comfort and mask stability. With only three sizes, clinicians can quickly fit a wide range of patients. Hook-n-loop grab tabs allow quick, easy removal and adjustment of headgear.

Technische specificaties

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 10/pack
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Patient Application
  • Adult
Replaces Product
  • Vinyl Masks: 312103, 312124, 312104, 312123, 1004531, 1004532, 1004533, 1004534
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Non-Invasive Ventilation ventilators using single limb circuits: Vision, V60, Trilogy, Focus.
  • Dual limb circuit ventilators with NIV modes of ventilation: Esprit and V200
DEHP-free
  • Yes
Patient Characteristics
  • With no teeth, Easier mouth access
Use with Philips Supplies
  • Head strap replacement 1007365
Application Indications
  • Frequent NIV patient
Headgear Type
  • Four-point
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Package Weight
  • 0.8165 kg
Ventilator Compatibility
  • Single limb circuit, Double limb circuit

