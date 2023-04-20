Amsterdam, Netherlands
Philips provides predictive tools, workflow automation and advanced decision support to help accelerate speed to diagnosis and treatment while improving the experience for patients and providers across the care journey.
Are you interested in learning valuable insights into how healthcare organizations (HCOs) worldwide leverage health information technologies (HIT) and practices to support healthcare leaders’ decision making and accelerate data usage?
Dive into the out the Digital Health Most Wired Report: Analytics and Data Management to understand all the insights and trends!
