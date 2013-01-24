Voorwaarden Philips Netherlands

Startpagina
Op alle offertes, aanbiedingen, aanvaardingen, orderbevestigingen en overeenkomsten van Philips Nederland B.V. Healthcare zijn de volgende voorwaarden van toepassing:

Leveringsvoorwaarden voor Medische Systemen (Verkoopsvoorwaarden) (242.0KB)
Algemene klanten softwarelicentie voorwaarden (Licentie) (236.0KB)
Voorwaarden met betrekking tot het verlenen van IT services (2.5MB)
Addendum Algemene voorwaarden Lumify (191.0KB)
Algemene Servicevoorwaarden (501.0KB)
Aanvullende Voorwaarden Beeldvormende Apparatuur (597.0KB)
Aanvullende Voorwaarden Lifecycle Fund (397.0KB)
Aanvullende Voorwaarden Helium (572.0KB)
Aanvullende Voorwaarden Multi-Vendor Services (576.0KB)
Aanvullende Voorwaarden Transducers (537.0KB)
Aanvullende Voorwaarden Risk Sharing (561.0KB)
Aanvullende Voorwaarden Technology Maximizer (572.0KB)
Aanvullende Voorwaarden Uptimegarantie (734.0KB)
Aanvullende voorwaarden Educatie (488.0KB)
Aanvullende Voorwaarden Extended Service Windows (499.0KB)
Aanvullende Voorwaarden Digital and Computational Pathology (162.0KB)

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

