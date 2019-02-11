Maandag 11 februari 2019
Maandag 11 februari 2019
Programma
0,5 dag
Maximaal aantal deelnemers
4 per ziekenhuis
Kosten
Deelname is gratis
Locatie
Reinier de Graaf Gasthuis
Johannes Vermeer Lounge
Doelgroep
Managers Radiologie, Radiodiagnostische Laboranten, Klinisch Fysici
Inschrijven
Schrijf u z.s.m. in i.v.m. een beperkt aantal plaatsen
Op 11 februari 2019 vindt het introductie-evenement voor DigitalDiagnost C90 plaats. U bent van harte welkom! Wij bieden u een interessant programma met thema’s over nieuwe ontwikkelingen op het gebied van beeldbewerkingstechnieken, workflow optimalisatie en patiëntenbeleving.
Inclusief een demonstratie van het systeem in het Reinier de Graaf Gasthuis te Delft.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand