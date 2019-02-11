Startpagina
Philips

De toekomst van conventionele radiologie: introductie 
Philips DigitalDiagnost C90

 

Maandag 11 februari 2019

Programma

0,5 dag

Maximaal aantal deelnemers

4 per ziekenhuis

Kosten

Deelname is gratis

Locatie

Reinier de Graaf Gasthuis
Johannes Vermeer Lounge

Doelgroep

Managers Radiologie, Radiodiagnostische Laboranten, Klinisch Fysici

Introductie Philips DigitalDiagnost C90

Omschrijving

Op 11 februari 2019 vindt het introductie-evenement voor DigitalDiagnost C90 plaats. U bent van harte welkom! Wij bieden u een interessant programma met thema’s over nieuwe ontwikkelingen op het gebied van beeldbewerkingstechnieken, workflow optimalisatie en patiëntenbeleving.

Inclusief een demonstratie van het systeem in het Reinier de Graaf Gasthuis te Delft.

Programma

Concept programma:
12:30u – 13:00u
Ontvangst
13:00u – 13:15u
Welkom & lancering Philips DigitalDiagnost C90 
13:15u – 13:30u
Presentatie: Innovatie in conventionele radiologie
13:30u – 16:30u
Diverse break-out sessies inclusief een live-demo van het DigitalDiagnost C90 systeem
16:30u – 17:30u
Plenaire afsluiting & borrel

Locatie


Reinier de Graaf Gasthuis
Johannes Vermeer Lounge (5e etage)
Reinier de Graafweg 5
2625 AD Delft
Locatie

