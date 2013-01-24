Startpagina
Vormt technologie
het antwoord op
de toename van OSA?

In een recent artikel in HME News 1 wordt beschreven hoe technologie wordt ingezet om het toenemende aantal slaapstoornissen aan te pakken.

 

In de afgelopen jaren zijn patiënten en zorgverleners zich steeds meer bewust geworden van slaapstoornissen - en de nadelige invloed daarvan op de hersenen en het hart. Een groeiend aantal artsen interesseert zich voor de slaapwetenschap en de invloed van slaap op de algehele gezondheid en het welzijn. Nieuwe therapieën en aanverwante technologieën komen op de markt. Steeds meer patiënten krijgt CPAP-therapie voorgeschreven.

Hoe vaak komen slaapstoornissen tegenwoordig voor, in vergelijking met tientallen jaren geleden?

Uit gegevens van het American Journal of Epidemiology1 blijkt dat slaapstoornissen bij volwassenen de afgelopen twee decennia een piek vertonen. Obesitas, eveneens gestegen in de VS, wordt gezien als een belangrijke oorzaak die van invloed is op de apneu-hypopneu-index (AHI), het meetinstrument waarmee de ernst van slaapapneu wordt gemeten.
26 procent

Naar schatting heeft

26% van de volwassenen

tussen de 30 en 70 jaar slaapapneu2.

Pictogram Personen

Onder de subgroepen mannen en vrouwen tussen de 30 en 70 jaar zijn de percentages gestegen met

14% en 55%.

Weegschaal

Gewichtstoename en gewichtsverlies worden consistent in verband gebracht met een toename en afname van de ernst van slaapstoornissen.3a-d

De rol van technologie

“Ondanks het toenemende bewustzijn [van slaapstoornissen], hebben we nog steeds veel werk te verzetten op het gebied van diagnose en behandeling."

 

–Tom Catalano

Director of global sleep therapy marketing voor Philips Slaap- en respiratoire zorg
Technologiebedrijven zoals Philips doen veel onderzoek naar hoe technologie een rol kan spelen, bijvoorbeeld bij het bevorderen van therapietrouw bij CPAP-therapie. En hoe het gebruik van nieuwe aanverwante technologieën - vaak via wifi, bluetooth en mobiele telefonie - de communicatie en het delen van gegevens tussen patiënten en hun zorgverleners kan verbeteren.

