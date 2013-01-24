1 Artikel gepubliceerd in United Publication Inc. © 2018 United Publications Inc. ALLE RECHTEN VOORBEHOUDEN. Geraadpleegd in juni 2018.
2Peppard PE, Young T, Barnet JH, et al. Increased prevalence of sleep-disordered breathing in adults. Am J Epidemiol 2013 May 1;177(9):1006-14. Epub 2013 Apr 14
3a-da. Flegal KM, Carroll MD, Ogden CL, et al. Prevalence andtrends in obesity among US adults, 1999–2008. JAMA. 2010;303(3):235–241. b. Ogden CL, Carroll MD, Curtin LR, et al. Prevalence of overweight and obesity in the United States, 1999–2004. JAMA. 2006;295(13):1549–1555.c. Hedley AA, Ogden CL, Johnson CL, et al. Prevalence of overweight and obesity among US children, adolescents, and adults, 1999–2002. JAMA. 2004;291(23):2847–2850. d. Flegal KM, Carroll MD, Ogden CL, et al. Prevalence andtrends in obesity among US adults, 1999–2000. JAMA. 2002;288(14):1723–1727.