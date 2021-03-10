"Met e/MTIC hebben we het perfecte partnership om de digitale transformatie van de zorg vorm te geven."

Als je een nieuwe technologie ontwikkelt, moet je dat altijd doen vanuit de vraag in de klinische praktijk. Dat klinkt misschien vanzelfsprekend, maar dat is behoorlijk ingewikkeld.
Franklin Schuling
Innovation Program Manager
Eigenlijk heeft e/MTIC ons geleerd dat een structureel partnership alle partijen een voordeel geeft. Je maakt één keer afspraken over de samenwerking, zet samen de schouders eronder en iedereen profiteert daarvan. Die blauwdruk kun je ook gebruiken voor het openstellen van data.
Franklin Schuling
Innovation Program Manager
De zorg is nu in rap tempo aan het digitaliseren. Ik geloof dat we met e/MTIC een belangrijke bijdrage kunnen leveren aan deze transitie, die de druk op de zorg voor een deel kan wegnemen.
Franklin Schuling
Innovation Program Manager
When you develop a new technology, you always have to do it based on the demand in clinical practice. That may sound obvious, but it is quite complicated.
Franklin Schuling
Innovation Program Manager
If anything, e/MTIC has taught us that a structural partnership gives all involved parties an advantage. You make agreements about the collaboration once, put your shoulders to the wheel and everyone benefits from it. That blueprint can also be used to open up data.
Franklin Schuling
Innovation Program Manager
Nowadays, healthcare is rapidly digitizing. I believe that with e/MTIC we can make an important contribution to this transition, which can partly take the pressure off healthcare.
Franklin Schuling
Innovation Program Manager