75 years of television

That doesn’t mean everyone immediately gets rid of their black-and-white set. It takes a few more years for color television to become affordable to the wider public, but once it does, there is no stopping it. Viewers can now enjoy the news, game shows, football matches and increasingly popular programs such as Peyton Place and Bonanza in full color.



The complete viewing experience with HDTV and Ambilight

Since the early 1970s, Philips has continued to push the boundaries of picture quality, digital technology and innovative features. The arrival of advanced HDTV ushers in a new era of television, and Philips is quick to respond, joining forces with France’s Thomson to develop a European standard for HDTV broadcasts via satellite. With razor-sharp images and digital sound, the cinema experience at home comes one step closer to reality. Innovations such as Ambilight, which casts a glow behind the television that follows the colors and brightness of the images on screen, also demonstrate how Philips aims to immerse viewers in a complete viewing experience.



From picture tube to image processing

For decades, television is one of the products that defines Philips. But times and markets change, and in 2011 Philips announces its decision to exit the television market. The company sells its television business to TP Vision, which continues to develop and market televisions under the Philips brand.



The decision to largely end its television activities marks a significant moment in Philips’ history. But that does not mean Philips has left the screen behind for good. The company continues to play a pioneering role in developing imaging technologies for healthcare. The innovative spirit that once drove Philips’ advances in picture tubes lives on today in imaging systems for hospitals and other healthcare institutions.