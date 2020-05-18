Welcome, Your Majesty!

On April 27, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima will come with their daughters to Eindhoven for King's Day. They will follow a virtual program from the High Tech Campus. The Philips Museum should of course not be missing. Therefore, our "orange" activities at a glance.

Facade exposition

From April 14, we will be giving a glimpse into the special relationship between the royal family and "Royal" Philips with a "facade exhibition". Anyone walking past the museum can see the exclusive A0 photos from the outside of the museum.

Virtual tour - King's Day

As part of the virtual program for the Royal Family, curator Sergio Derks will give a virtual tour of the Philips Museum at 3 p.m. The tour can be followed via www.koningsdageindhoven.nl. The rest of the digital program of King's Day can also be found on this page.

Background article

If you want to know more about the strong bond between Philips and the royal family, you can also read our story.