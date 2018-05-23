Welcome, Your Majesty!

Designation ‘Royal’
This special bond is also apparent from the company name. Philips was awarded the designation ‘Royal’ by Queen Wilhelmina back in 1916. At that point in time Philips had been in existence for 25 years and had become the largest private sector employer in the Netherlands. The company also accounted for a significant proportion of total Dutch exports. Nevertheless, it wasn’t until 1998 that ‘Royal’ started to feature in the company name. This was not because Philips hadn’t considered including it sooner. Records from the board under Philips president Frans Otten show that a proposal had already been made back in 1940 to include the designation ‘Royal’ in the company name by changing it from Philips’ Gloeilampenfabrieken N.V. to Koninklijke Philips Industrieën N.V. Unfortunately, this plan had to be put back in the drawer when the Second World War broke out.
Staying at villa De Laak
In the meantime the members of the royal family enjoyed a close bond with Philips. They were always present at special anniversaries, such as the company’s 60th, 75th and 100th anniversary. They also regularly visited Philips factories on working visits – not just in Eindhoven, but also in Drachten and Best, for example. They enjoyed good relations and in some cases even friendships with the Philips and Otten families, in particular with Princess Juliana and Prince Bernhard. After their visit in 1936 the Princess and Prince stayed at De Laak, the home of Anton Philips.
Royal highlights
The last visit from a member of the royal family was in 2016 when Queen Máxima visited Philips Healthcare and learned about innovations to help midwives in remote areas. She was also shown a hybrid operating room and spoke to a number of employees in one of the factory halls about X-ray devices. In that same year (2016) Queen Máxima presented the Koning Willem I award to Philips. The company won this prestigious award for innovative business enterprise in the ‘Large Corporations’ category.
But there have been other significant royal highlights at Philips too:
1927: in the 1920s there was a lot of hard work going on at the Philips Research Laboratories (NatLab) into short wave radio broadcasting. In 1927 Queen Wilhelmina and Princess Juliana made contact for the first time ever with the colonies in today’s Indonesia, Suriname and the Netherlands Antilles. Never before had there been a direct broadcast over such a long distance – 10,000 kilometers – and this was the first time the Dutch overseas territories had heard their Queen and Princess speak live. Incidentally, the room from which this broadcast took place still exists in Film Theater NatLab, as does the ‘Queen’s Room’.
Queen Beatrix opens the Philips Museum
Separately from the many working visits to Philips factories and offices, our own Philips Museum has also had the honor of welcoming a royal visitor. Just over eight years ago our museum was officially opened by Queen Beatrix herself! This was one of her last working visits as Queen of the Netherlands. It was a fantastic day and the monarch even stayed ten minutes longer than planned! After a performance by members of the Philips Symphony Orchestra, during which she held an LED light bulb that flashed in time to the music, the Queen enjoyed a tour of the museum. Naturally, she stopped to admire a life-sized photograph of her mother and grandmother addressing the colonies in 1927. The speech itself could be heard via a microphone.
Exclusive facade exhibition
If you would like to find out more about the special bond between Philips and the royal family, the Philips Museum has organized an exhibition on the façade of the museum so that the people of Eindhoven can see some exclusive A0 photographs. This exhibition can be viewed from Tuesday, April 14. On April 27 the Philips Museum will give the royal family a virtual tour. Full details of the program are available on the Koningsdag platform at www.koningsdageindhoven.nl.
