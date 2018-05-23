Welcome, Your Majesty!

But there have been other significant royal highlights at Philips too:

1927: in the 1920s there was a lot of hard work going on at the Philips Research Laboratories (NatLab) into short wave radio broadcasting. In 1927 Queen Wilhelmina and Princess Juliana made contact for the first time ever with the colonies in today’s Indonesia, Suriname and the Netherlands Antilles. Never before had there been a direct broadcast over such a long distance – 10,000 kilometers – and this was the first time the Dutch overseas territories had heard their Queen and Princess speak live. Incidentally, the room from which this broadcast took place still exists in Film Theater NatLab, as does the ‘Queen’s Room’.