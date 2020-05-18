Cultural institutions in Eindhoven are joining forces and together they organize #eindhovenfestival, an online festival during the Christmas holidays from 18 to 31 December.

With the prospect of a Christmas holiday in which there is much less to do than usual, the cultural institutions have put together a beautiful and diverse program for the city. The festival program has been put together in collaboration with amateur associations and creative makers in Eindhoven to offer everyone a stage. This has resulted in no fewer than 70 programs; livestreams and pre-recorded parts. Daily activities can be seen on the online platform, which everyone can view via the screen of the computer, mobile or tablet.

From dance to concert, film to quiz, cabaret to workshop and from lecture to sing-along: #eindhovenfestival offers everything. The program is broad and versatile and offers something for everyone, from young to old. There is a special afternoon program for the youngest and an evening program for the whole family. The festival's host is city poet and musician Iris Penning.

You can buy your ticket on the website www.eindhovenfestival.nl. A festival ticket for all 14 days costs € 5. The entire proceeds will go to the makers of Eindhoven, a group that is currently also having a hard time due to the loss of income. In addition, there is one free show on the program every day. When purchasing the festival ticket, the visitor will receive a special link that gives access to all live streams and pre-recorded parts. The visitor can watch and look back unlimited (up to a week after the festival), alone or with partner, family or other housemates.

The Philips Museum is also participating! You can find us in the agenda of www.eindhovenfestival.nl. We participate in a virtual tour of the museum and a Philips Museum Quiz.