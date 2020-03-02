The Philips Museum in Eindhoven will be closed from Thursday 5 November, at least for two weeks. This is due to the tightened measures announced in the press conference on Tuesday evening, November 3. We will focus on the digital offering in the coming period.

The Philips Museum was closed before, in the first Corona wave. We were allowed to reopen the doors in June, with all the necessary adjustments. For example, visitors had to book in advance, only a limited number of people were allowed in and wearing a mouth mask was mandatory. Due to the high contamination level and full hospitals, it has been decided to close museums for the time being.

For the time being it is a closure for two weeks, but it can also take longer.

In anticipation of news when we may reopen, we focus on a varied digital offering. Think of background stories, podcasts, videos and webinars, you will find them here. For example, you can sign up for a virtual tour of the museum soon. The curator - or one of the guides - then takes you into the 3D model of the museum and tells the beautiful stories.