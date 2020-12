Meetings

We can quickly and easily adapt our De Vest room to your wishes. From a meeting setup for 10 to 20 people to a seminar for up to 65 people. The Vest is equipped with modern, easy to operate equipment to make your meeting run smoothly. When renting our space you can make free use of:

Wifi

beamer

a large projection screen

audio, video, microphone (rever microphones)

laptop and teleconference equipment.

Of course, the visit to our exhibition is included in the rent.