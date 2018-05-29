Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
NL

Search terms

Museum

Teambuilding

Teambuilding

You can also contact us for team building. For example, with Studio Philips Museum, teams can make a documentary together. Everyone has their own task: director, editor, presenter, cameraman or editor. This is about collaboration, the videos are watched together afterwards.

 

The interactive iPad game Mission Eureka allows teams to compete against each other. Team of 2 to 4 people compete against each other and against other teams in the museum. They solve challenges together and gain insight into Philips inventions.

Reserve immediately

Request a quote for your meeting right away!

Make a reservation
Share
Related pages

Practical information

Practical information
House rules
Museum café
Museum shop

Accessibility

The Philips Museum is accessible for wheelchair and mobility scooter

Guide dogs allowed

Kidsproof 2019

Contact

Philips Museum
Emmasingel 31

5611 AZ Eindhoven


+31 (0)40 235 90 30

reachable monday - sunday 9:00 - 17:30


info-museum@philips.com

reachable monday - friday 9:00 - 17:30