Teambuilding

You can also contact us for team building. For example, with Studio Philips Museum, teams can make a documentary together. Everyone has their own task: director, editor, presenter, cameraman or editor. This is about collaboration, the videos are watched together afterwards.

The interactive iPad game Mission Eureka allows teams to compete against each other. Team of 2 to 4 people compete against each other and against other teams in the museum. They solve challenges together and gain insight into Philips inventions.