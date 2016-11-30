General information Free admission with a museum ticket or Museum card

Starting times can differ per mini-lecture, check our schedule for the starting times of upcoming mini-lectures

Mini-lectures take around 30 to 60 minutes

Suitable for adults and children from around 15 years old

It is not possible to make a reservation for the mini-lectures Description of the subjects Chips and semiconductors

In this mini-lecture you will discover what chips are, how they work, what you can do with it and how they are made. But also about the applications of semiconductors, the material where chips, but also many other electronic products are made of.

The fascination of innovation

You hear the term 'innovation' everywhere. But what is innovation? And what do you have to pay attention to when bringing an innovation to the market? What innovations has Philips brought to the market, which have been successful but also which failed.

From analogue to digital

The secret of the fiber optic cable solved!

During this lecture, the operation of digital devices is explained in a lively and simple way. What is the difference between analogue and digital sound? And what is a bit? You will also learn what all those zeros and ones, known as data, represent. But you will also get an insight into how media is transmitted via fiber optic cables to the user's home. Informative and educational!

From vacuum diode to Light Emitting Diode

Do you know the difference between a vacuum diode and a light emitting diode? Which developments and discoveries from the past made it possible to make a LED lamp as we know it? How does a LED lamp actually work? Learn the answers to these questions during this mini-lecture.

I see, I see, what you can’t see

X-ray (Röntgen), from technology to health care

German physicist Wilhelm Röntgen revolutionized medicine with his discovery of x-rays. What did the invention of x-rays mean for the medical world? And how big a role did Philips play in the further development of this invention? You will hear it in a theatrical narrative about x-rays. Who saves a life, saves a world

The fascinating life of Jan Zwartendijk

Jan Zwartendijk is an (as yet) unknown war hero. During his Philips time in Lithuania, in his secondary role as consul in 1940, he issued thousands of visas for Lithuanian Jews, who were able to flee the country with the help of this piece of paper. It is time for more people to get to know this extraordinary man, who in his eyes "did what anyone would do". Sound at the speed of light

Development of radio technology

How did the development of radio contribute to enabling sound waves to be transmitted around the world at the speed of light? And what role did Philips play in this? Find out in this mini-lecture. Beyond the horizon

Evolution of the medium television

Since the 1940s, television has taken the world by storm. It is not possible to imagine what our daily life would be like without TV. Philips played an important role in it's development in Europe. This mini-lecture takes you on a time travel along the most important technical and social developments of this medium. Learn about the Nipkowschijf, screens, camera technology, digital TV and the world of broadcasting.