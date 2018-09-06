Eendracht maakt macht

This new temporary exhibition celebrates the more than a century old connection between PSV, Philips and the city of Eindhoven. The football pride of Eindhoven symbolizes the development into the Brainport Eindhoven metropolitan region.

Almost all developments in the Brainport region originated in the period between 1910 and 1928. Philips became a world concern and PSV became an international top club, partly thanks to the development of light and radio. Under the influence of Philips, the town of Eindhoven, together with the surrounding villages, became one of the most important industrial cities in the Netherlands. The core values ​​of that time have remained unchanged and have always been translated into new developments in the social field, with Gerard and Anton Philips as founders.

The special combination of top sport, health, recreation, technology, education, integration and innovation has contributed greatly to the interconnectedness of the residents of Eindhoven. With the exhibition 'Unity makes power', the Philips Museum makes this connection beautifully visible and gives an impression of the role that Philips played in this. In addition, some memorable moments from PSV history are featured. For example, a hologram of the 1988 European Cup 1 cup will be on display. And for the first time, the Philips Museum is making use of an audio tour.

The story of PSV, Philips and the city is told in the exhibition by the most important eyewitness: Frits Philips. He kicked off the first match of the Philips team (the predecessor of PSV) in 1911 as a boy of 5 years old and remained a fan of the football club until his death in 2005. He saw the city of Eindhoven grow and was closely involved with the Philips concern, of which 10 years as president.