"Philips wil gewoon dat je het beste uit jezelf haalt"

Never run out of equipment

The solution was developed in partnership with OLVG. "This hospital has a great number of assets such as wheelchairs and infusion pumps. They also want to be sure that the number of assets is abundant so that they never run out of the equipment they need, on the other hand stocks or assets that are not in use cost money. By gathering data, compliant with privacy guidelines of course, and by analyzing asset usage, we can improve the department’s efficiency as much as possible without waste.”