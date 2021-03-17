"Philips wil gewoon dat je het beste uit jezelf haalt"

Door data te verzamelen, optimaliseren we het gebruik en kunnen we afdelingen helpen om veel efficiënter te werken en verspilling tegen te gaan.
Philips wil simpelweg dat je het beste uit jezelf haalt.
By gathering data, and by analyzing asset usage, we can improve the department’s efficiency as much as possible.
Philips simply wants you to get the best out of yourself.
