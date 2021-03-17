Startpagina
Alexander Furnica
mrt 17, 2021

"Philips wil gewoon dat je het beste uit jezelf haalt"

De potentiële impact van data op het verbeteren van de zorg kan nauwelijks worden onderschat. Alexander Furnica is één van de Data Scientists bij Philips die werken aan het realiseren van die potentie.
 
In een interview met Brainport Eindhoven legt Alexander uit hoe de onderzoeksafdeling van Philips data gebruikt om ziekenhuizen te helpen om slimmer en efficiënter samen te werken.

"In mijn dagelijks werk het analyseer ik data uit onze systemen en algemene zorgdata om onze diensten en workflows in de zorg te verbeteren", legt Alexander uit. "Het belangrijkste project waar ik op dit moment aan werk is PerformanceFlow. Het gaat om het analyseren van de data die we in ziekenhuizen verzamelen met behulp van sensoren, die geplaatst worden op patiënten, ziekenhuispersoneel en medische middelen. Hiermee kunnen we de logistiek in ziekenhuizen verbeteren en zo efficiënt mogelijk maken."
Nooit zonder apparatuur

De oplossing is ontwikkeld in samenwerking met OLVG. "Dit ziekenhuis beschikt over grote hoeveelheden mobiele apparatuur, zoals rolstoelen en infuuspompen. Je wil er zeker van zijn dat je altijd de beschikking hebt over deze apparatuur als dat nodig is. Voorraden en apparaten die niet in gebruik zijn, kosten geld. Door data te verzamelen, uiteraard volgens de geldende privacyrichtlijnen, optimaliseren we het gebruik ervan en kunnen we afdelingen helpen om veel efficiënter te werken en verspilling tegen te gaan."
Door data te verzamelen, optimaliseren we het gebruik en kunnen we afdelingen helpen om veel efficiënter te werken en verspilling tegen te gaan.

Data Scientist

Philips Traineeship als manier om rond te kijken

Alexander kwam bij Philips terecht via het traineeshipprogramma, wat volgens hem een goede manier is om aan je carrière te beginnen. "Het is een goede manier om een bedrijf echt te leren kennen. Het mooie aan werken bij Philips is dat er veel manieren zijn waarop je jezelf kunt ontwikkelen en dat er veel mogelijkheden zijn. Het traineeshipprogramma biedt veel flexibiliteit. Philips wil gewoon dat je het beste uit jezelf haalt. Bovendien krijg je de kans om veel te netwerken en veel mensen te ontmoeten. Het programma is een geweldige manier om je carrière te beginnen."
Philips wil simpelweg dat je het beste uit jezelf haalt.

Data Scientist

Lees het hele artikel

"Philips simply wants you to get the best out of yourself"

The important role of data in improving the quality of healthcare in the future can hardly be underestimated. Alexander Furnica is one in a team of Data Scientists at Philips. He works on realizing the potential of data to improve people's lives. In an interview with Brainport Eindhoven, he explains how the Philips Research Department uses data to help hospitals optimize the way they work.

“I work on analyzing data of Philips’ devices and general healthcare data to improve our services and workflows in healthcare,” Alexander explains. “The main project that I am currently working on is called PerformanceFlow. It concerns analyzing the data that we gather in hospitals by using sensors, which are placed on patients, hospital staff and medical assets to improve logistics in hospitals and make it as efficient as possible.”
Never run out of equipment

The solution was developed in partnership with OLVG. "This hospital has a great number of assets such as wheelchairs and infusion pumps. They also want to be sure that the number of assets is abundant so that they never run out of the equipment they need, on the other hand stocks or assets that are not in use cost money. By gathering data, compliant with privacy guidelines of course, and by analyzing asset usage, we can improve the department’s efficiency as much as possible without waste.”
By gathering data, and by analyzing asset usage, we can improve the department’s efficiency as much as possible.

Data Scientist

Philips Traineeship offered a way to look around

He joined Philips through the traineeship program, which he feels is a great way to start your career. “It is a good way to really get to know a company. The good thing about working at Philips is that there are many ways and opportunities to develop yourself. The traineeship program offers great flexibility. Philips simply wants you to get the best out of yourself. Moreover, you get to network a lot and meet many different people. The program is a great way to start your career.”
Philips simply wants you to get the best out of yourself.

Data Scientist

Read the full article

Gezondheidsinformatica Geïntegreerde oplossingen Kunstmatige intelligentie (KI) EindhovenStories Nieuwsartikel

